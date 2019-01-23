Transcript for Senate to vote on dueling proposals to end shutdown

We go to Washington for the latest on the government shutdown. 33 days in, no talks to break the stalemate. But the senate will vote on dueling Republican and democratic proposals tomorrow, just one day before federal workers will miss another paycheck. Our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce has the state of play on capitol hill. These votes tomorrow may be just for show. Reporter: Yeah, George, exactly and that's because while there is a renewed sense of urgency here this morning neither side is backing down yet so while we will see votes on two competing plans tomorrow, neither one is expected to pass. One of them is the president's proposed compromise. That would offer temporary row tekzs for dreamers in exchange for that $5.7 billion he's demanding for his wall. But critics say the bill also sharply weakens the asylum system and completely eliminate some countries from protections. It's a nonstarter for Democrats. The other plan is the Democrats' proposal that would temporarily re-open the government but not provide any funding for the president's wall. That plan is a no go with the president so we're going to see action here tomorrow and while these votes will test the resolve of both parties, bottom line, no real progress here still, Michael. All right, thank you, Mary. Hopefully one of those plans comes through because there are

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.