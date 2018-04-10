Transcript for Senators to review FBI report on Kavanaugh allegations

course, with the breaking news and the supreme court confirmation battle. Early this morning the senate got the completed FBI report. They will spend the day reviewing it then tomorrow they are set to hold their first procedural vote and final vote could take place Saturday. What did the FBI find? Did they interview all key witnesses? It will face intense scrutiny. We'll speak with a supporter of judge Kavanaugh, Suzanne Matten and Mary Bruce starts us off. Reporter: It's held under lock and key and senators will review it as they barrel towards the vote. What comes next for judge Kavanaugh. Whether or not he is confirmed will likely come down to what just a handful of key senators think of what they learned here today. In a series of early morning tweet, the white house announcing the FBI's investigation is now complete. Setting off the clock on judge Kavanaugh's confirmation. The white house calling it the most comprehensive review of a supreme court nominee in history adding with this additional information the white house is fully confident the senate will vote to confirm judge Kavanaugh to the supreme court. As the FBI report arrives on capitol hill -- I'm undecided. Reporter: -- The key senators who will decide his fate on the supreme court are wrestling with their decisions. I'm trying to put the human side to it. Reporter: All 100 senators will have a chance to review the FBI documents. Judiciary committee chairman chuck grassley tweeting that both he and top Democrat Dianne Feinstein have agreed to alternating equal access for senators to study the content. In a secure location in the capitol they'll pore over summaries regarding Kavanaugh's alleged misconduct. Two people who weren't interviewed, judge Kavanaugh himself or Dr. Christine blasey Ford. Feinstein says that raises serious concerns declaring it's not a credible investigation without them, but the white house says they had their chance. Judge Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford were questioned in the most public way possible by the members of the senate who are ultimately the ones who have to make the determination on whether or not they vote for judge Kavanaugh. Reporter: Those senators are also grappling with president trump's bold new attack. 36 years ago this happened. I had one beer. Right? I had one beer. Well, do you think -- nope, it was one beer. Oh, good. How did you get home? I don't remember. How did you get there? I don't remember. Where was the place? I don't remember. How many years ago was it? I don't know. Reporter: The president openly mocking her claim she was sexually assaulted by judge Kavanaugh. It was just a couple of days ago that the president called Christine blasey Ford a very credible witness. Very credible, very compelling. But now he's basically making her out to be a liar, so which is it? Certainly the testimony by Dr. Ford was compelling, but you can't make this decision based on emotion. It has to be based on fact. Reporter: Those facts soon to be in the hands of key senators who were not amused by the president's comments. The president's comments were just plain wrong. Reporter: Now one big remaining question this morning, will we the public ever see these documents and I've talked to senators on both sides of the aisle who think that some version of this does need to be made public but Mitch Mcconnell has not yet made that decision insisting so far this stay private to protect judge Kavanaugh and Christine blasey Ford. Meantime, all 100 senator also have the chance to review that one copy of the document. But 95 have already made up their minds. Reporter: Yeah and now, George, all eyes will be on the remaining key swing votes. We are closely watching Republicans like Susan Collins, Lisa murkowski, Jeff flake and Democrats like Joe Manchin. How they vote, what they decide will likely hinge on what the FBI has found. Mary Bruce, thanks very much.

