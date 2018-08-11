Transcript for Sessions' replacement a critic of Mueller investigation

all morning long but now we are going to turn to Washington and the firing of attorney general Jeff sessions. President trump firing him less than 24 hours after the midterm elections. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega has the latest. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Good morning. Everyone knows this. It was no surprise, no secret president trump wanted Jeff sessions gone but this one happened so fast, just hours after the midterm elections as you said that it surprised even those in the president's own inner circle. With tears in his eyes Jeff sessions shaking hands with the man replacing him just hours after the attorney general was fired by president trump. His letter spelling it out. Dear Mr. President, at your request I am submitting my resignation. Sources tell ABC news the request didn't come from the president himself but rather his chief of staff, John Kelly in a phone call first thing after election day. The president was asked about sessions' fate shortly before it became public. I'd rather answer that at a little bit different time. Reporter: One of the president's earliest supporters, sessions infuriated his boss by recusing himself from the Russia probe two years ago. After that sessions became one of the president's favorite targets. He took the job and then he said I'm going to recuse myself. I said what kind of a man is this? Reporter: Now leading the justice department, sessions' former chief of staff Matt Whitaker. An investigation he has publicly criticized and even mused how an ag could end it. I could see a scenario where Jeff sessions is replaced with a recess appointment and that attorney general doesn't fire Bob Mueller but he just reduces the budget so low that his investigation grinds to almost a halt. Reporter: This morning outrage from Democrats. It would create a constitutional crisis if this were a prelude to ending or greatly limiting the Mueller investigation. Reporter: The bombshell coming less than two hours after the president ended a combative press conference about the midterms. President trump going at it with this report. That's enough. That's enough. Mr. President, I was going -- That's enough. Pardon me, ma'am. That's enough. Mr. President, I tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn't be working for CNN. Reporter: Insulting this reporter from Japan. Say hello to shinzo. I don't -- I really don't understand you. Reporter: Yeah, it was quite a pretty surreal event. Back to the white house there are expected to be more staff shake-ups in the west wing and cabinet and the president is losing senior aides and cabinet members faster than any president in recent history, George. As you say more to come. Cecilia Vega, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.