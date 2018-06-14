Severe storms rip through Pennsylvania

At least three people were injured in Wilkes-Barre as the aftermath of a possible tornado collapsed buildings, flipped cars and sent debris flying.
1:39 | 06/14/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe storms rip through Pennsylvania

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

