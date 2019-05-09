Transcript for South Carolina braces for Dorian's storm surge

There's a flash flood watch for Charleston. The streets WER flooded overnight. To Steve osunsami in Charleston with the latest. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning, George. We saw some of the highest winds just after midnight. It is raining heavily and this is expected to continue throughout the day. Some of those wind gusts brought down tree limbs which knocked out power to many of the people here downtown. We have a number of streets that are flooded. More than 50 streets flooded. At the airport they're reporting wind gusts up to 60 miles an hour. Hurricane Dorian is now bringing high winds and flooding rains to the Carolinas, a category 3 storm just off the coast and too close for any comfort whatsoever. These downtown treats in Charleston are under water. The storm poured more than four inches of rain here overnight along with up to eight feet of tide and storm surge. Authorities have been warning residents to stay off the roads and some are using kayaks instead of cars. The storm moved in in the dark of the night and at the worst possible time. Right before high tide. Authorities had to close more than a dozen flooded streets. It is the wall of it that is the real danger. Reporter: They're asking people who chose not to leave to stay indoors. At the center winds are around 115 miles an hour with higher wind gusts. Inland more than 100,000 people are in the dark. After tree limbs came crashing down and power lines snapped and sparked. In North Carolina tornado watches are in effect and families trying to make a last-minute run are scrambling. All boarded up and packed and so I'm on my way. Reporter: Business owners along the cape fear river aren't taking chances referring the flooding caused by the storm surge during hurricane Florence last September. When the high tide hits and the storm comes through we're expecting some pretty high tide surges here. Reporter: There are, of course, many people who chose not to listen to those evacuation orders who are in their homes today and authorities are telling them to stay there. They're also warning residents who stayed saying, telling them they should not call 911 unless their lives depend on it because they don't want first responders out in this today. Michael. All right, thank you. So dangerous for everybody.

