Transcript for SpaceX 'Dragon' capsule headed back to Earth

Okay, whit, thanks very much. That splashdown from space. The dragon capsule from spacex now heading back toward Earth. It undocked earlier from the space station and a look at what could come next. Good morning, David. Reporter: This is a milestone. The dragon capsule helping to open a new era as this moment it's heading toward re-entry. That could be one of the riskiest parts of its mission. Just a few hours ago after a five-day stay the spacex capsule undocked from the international space station and some beautiful views of this capsule as it turned and headed down toward Earth. Now, that test dummy mannequin named Ripley after the character in the movie "Alien" still on board with sensors to test the ride back to Earth. And that re-entry splashdown will be the third big test for this capsule and spacex as well. Liftoff from the historic space center's pad a and docking with the space station and the astronauts crawling around inside this new vehicle. An astronaut telling me yesterday it's pretty slick, like business class. Now rescheduled for re-entry a little more than an hour and a half from now and apparently, George, so far everything is going as planned. And after that hour and a half what happens next? Reporter: Spacex is hoping to get this capsule commissioned. Certified by nasa and possibly carrying humans in July. Boeing plans to test its capsule next month, basically nasa is now the customer and is actually paying to get their astronauts up to space, a big step forward. Brand-new era. David Kerley, thanks very much.

