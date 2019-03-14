Transcript for Special Olympics athlete Rainie Jade Thompson speaks live from Abu Dhabi

We want to go back to robin in Abu Dhabi and, robin, you have an inspiring guest with you right now. Oh, boy, everywhere you look there's inspiration back here live in Abu Dhabi where the opening ceremony for special olympic world games just hours away. So, so close and these wonderful athletes from the U.S. Including Rainie jade Thompson, ladies and gentlemen. Coming from Hawaii, her dad tjay and team Rainie jade. Do you see this. Hey, grandma. Come on. This is no fair how many -- you came all the way from Hawaii. Tell people the dream that you had about winning a medal. So I wanted this dream sevens years ago and started in 2011 and wanted to go to New Jersey but didn't get to go so I retired, took two years off and came back ready and hungry for the world games in 2019. New Jersey is nice but I think ah, that's okay. It worked out in the end. Tell everybody your events. I'm doing the shot put 100 and the 4x100. You gave us a little glimpse in the commercial break. What did you -- Instagram picture for team usa. She was back in time for the live shot. Daddy, I know how incredibly proud you are and tell us about the moment it was your birthday and what did you say that you wanted for your birthday. I tell you what and say I'm glad it's sunny because there will be a lot of crying this week. It was my daughter seven years ago on my birthday ask fundamental if we could work out as a family and we went to the track by her high school and we started sprinting and that was the day that she asked to join special olympics. That moment, you knew. Yes, yes, I didn't think it was going to be that hard But it was totally worth it. I know how hard you do work. You know she also -- what's that other ABC show, besides "Good morning America" that you like so much. I love "Dancing with the stars" and I love watching all the athletes and also the professionals that do "Dancing with the stars." Well, I don't know. We can maybe put in a good word for you. This was a dream and a check list. You have a wonderful support system. I know you got some buddies coming from an Arab base close by to be here, 30 plus solders. Fantastic. It's an undisclosed air base and haven't been off the base in six months. The general gave them passes for this event only. Can you turn around and see the oath, let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt. That is the oath and that is what people are going to see. Hey, team, thank you. Thank you, congratulations to all of you and I'll be joining my friends from ESPN hosting coverage of the special olympics world games opening ceremony. Are you excited? Oh, my god. It's going to be on ESPN news starting at 11:00 A.M. Eastern and we are having such an adventure in Abu Dhabi. I met the first woman camel auctioneer. She's called the camel whisperer. We'll introduce you to her tomorrow. Going to take you inside -- have you been to the grand mosque We drove by it. Oh, my gosh, wait till you see it. It truly is grand. I'm having just a little bit of fun here. Just a little bit. Maybe she'll bring back a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.