Transcript for Ex-Starbucks CEO considering 2020 run

intensifies. Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he's considering a run, taking on the president and Democrats. Schultz is considering running as an independent. Reporter: That's right, robin. Good morning. The man who gave us so many choices when it comes to coffee believes America wants something else when it comes to politics. Some Democrats calling the potential bid a vanity project and describes it as a catastrophic mistake. I'm seriously thinking of running for president. Reporter: Former Starbucks chairman Howard Schultz getting ready to possibly shake up the race for president in 2020. He anouned if he runs, it won't be as a Republican or Democrat. Tweet, I lo our country. I'm seriously considering running as a essential tryst independent. Not only the fact that this president is not qualified to be the president. But the fact that both parties are consistently not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people and are not -- are enged every single day in revenge politics. Reporter: He W a pro esz grive CEO. Offering benefitsor all employees, even part-t some Democrats worry about his independent bid, concerned it ll siphon votes from the event eventual nominee. Julian Castro saying this. It would provide Donald Trump with his best hope of getting re-elected. Reporter: Now, Schultz will be on a book tour over the next few month. He'll make a decision at some point following the tour. He's assembled a team of advisers and says he'll try to get on the ballot in every state. If he runs. But the news is shaking up the democratic side of the race. A lot of people have tried the independent run. Never worked. It's tough. Thank you, Tom. The Russia investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.