Transcript for Starbucks to phase out single-use plastic straws for sippy cups, alternatives

This estan Starbucks is making a major environmental shift saying it will phase out plastic straws. At its stores over the next two years the coffee chain what you straws may from other materials and Linz and to not need straws. Environmental activists have been putting pressure on businesses to do away with plastic straws of we've been reporting. About this because they can harm marine life when they end up in the ocean the move was expected to eliminate more than a one billion plastics drops every year.

