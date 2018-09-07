Starbucks to phase out single-use plastic straws for sippy cups, alternatives

More
Attention all iced coffee, shaken tea and other cold drink lovers -- soon those icy beverages may come in containers that don't use straws, if they come from Starbucks.
0:30 | 07/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Starbucks to phase out single-use plastic straws for sippy cups, alternatives
This estan Starbucks is making a major environmental shift saying it will phase out plastic straws. At its stores over the next two years the coffee chain what you straws may from other materials and Linz and to not need straws. Environmental activists have been putting pressure on businesses to do away with plastic straws of we've been reporting. About this because they can harm marine life when they end up in the ocean the move was expected to eliminate more than a one billion plastics drops every year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56461219,"title":"Starbucks to phase out single-use plastic straws for sippy cups, alternatives","duration":"0:30","description":"Attention all iced coffee, shaken tea and other cold drink lovers -- soon those icy beverages may come in containers that don't use straws, if they come from Starbucks.","url":"/GMA/News/video/starbucks-phase-single-plastic-straws-sippy-cups-alternatives-56461219","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.