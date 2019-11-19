Transcript for New storms out West spark flood fears

Thank you so much for that. We turn to a winter weather advisory. The northeast on alert as snow, rain and ice move out and this as a new storm brews out west sparking flooding concerns, rob is tracking all of that. Good morning, rob. Good morning, Michael. Actually two storms coming together. Seven states are in either winter weather advisories or flood watches including California, San Diego, los you could see rain, beneficial for you but we'll zoom into that's where we see the problems here. They average in Phoenix less than 2 Emily maitlis 3 of an inch of rain for the entire month. They could see between 1 and 3 inches in the next 48 hours. Flood watches posted for this area and the wash basins, the rivers, I think, are going to be overrun by some of this. Could see debris flow. Potentially dangerous from Phoenix to Tucson for the next 48 hours. Significant snowfall we'll see from taha, taos might get it outside Salt Lake City and there's your bull's-eye for flooding and a mess across the northeast. We'll talk about that more in

