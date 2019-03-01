Transcript for Student accused of cheating after 300-point increase of SAT score

Miami high school senior is demanding that her SAT scores be released after she was accused of cheating. Camilla Campbell's most recent test results were invalidated. Because they showed a 300 point improvement. The testing service says there were discrepancies in the results Campbell says the service implies that she cheated and then she and her lawyer say that is not true. She dedicated her sale. This very heart of it she Elvis that it booked for. Took focus more than she elbow focused before. She made a 12103. Of the SAT and October. At saint in a letter from my tutored. Tank and better from my teacher. And I would estate and myself along with pictures of the study book that I used on my home. Campbell says she's missed some admission and scholarship deadlines now because the scores were invalidated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.