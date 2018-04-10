Transcript for 1 student dead after fiery school bus crash

The investigation now into a deadly school bus accident in Texas. A child was killed. Others injured when this bus with dozens on board collided with a power line. ABC's gio Benitez here with the story. Good morning, gio. Reporter: This is a sad one. One parent with kids at the school said it broke her heart when she learned about the crash. All you want to do is hold your child and know they're safe. A new and horrible reality for at least one family. A terrifying school bus accident. Everybody on the bus was crying and screaming. Reporter: Killing a middle schooler and leaving three children in the hospital. The bus just started swerving left and right and then we had -- fell over. Reporter: The bus carrying 42 kids after school in Mesquite, Texas, suddenly veered off the road, fell off a ditch and truck a power line going up in flames. Like the bus is on fire, mom. We got off the bus. We got off the bus and the bus is on fire. Couldn't get back in contact with him and we were freaking out. Didn't know what to do. Reporter: The kids on board scrambling out through the back door and the rooftop hatch because the passenger side entrance was laying against the ground. As first responders rush to the scene of the charred bus, kids inside were afraid they may not make it out. I was scared like my finger was like almost ripped off and like I had a cut, a deep cut right here. I have some like bruises over here and like really hurt but I thought I was going to die and kids were crying and tried to make it out. Reporter: Three police officers were hospitalized with smoke inhalation. That stretch of road is a known trouble spot and that there have been 68 crashes in that area over the last eight years. And we still don't know what caused that crash but just moments ago we learned that those three injured children have been released from the hospital and the school district issued a statement saying that community members and first responders saved many lives and that they're just deeply moved by and thankful for all of those heroic acts. Some story. Okay, thanks very much.

