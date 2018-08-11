Transcript for New surveillance video released in search for missing teen

Now we turn to that urgent search for a 13-year-old girl snatched at her North Carolina home as she was waiting to go to school. Overnight the FBI released new surveillance video of the SUV speeding away with her inside and linsey Davis has more on that. Reporter: It happened Monday just before 7:00 am the teenager was waiting for the rest of her family to come out of the house to drive to school when she was abducted. The FBI is now offering a $15,000 reward for information that helps to get her back. This morning, the clock is ticking as the urgent search for a kidnapped 13-year-old grows more desperate and now the FBI is joining the case. They're going door to door with our agents and our investigators and task force officers in the search for hania. Reporter: She was last seen outside her home in lumberton, North Carolina waiting for relatives to take her to school when authorities say a man wearing all black and a yellow bandanna covering his face forced the girl into a green SUV like this one, an SUV amonging to a member of her family. A Spanish speaking neighbor frantically called 911 saying a man -- Just came and stole the truck, left in the truck with a child in the car also, a little girl. Reporter: Overnight the FBI released new surveillance video of the stolen SUV taken within minutes of the alleged kidnapping. Investigators are now calling on the public to help in the manhunt asking residents with surveillance cameras for assistance. These pictures help us but we need evidence to find the SUV. Reporter: Police are now canvassing the missing teen's neighborhood questioning local residents, the area now on edge. The neighborhood is terrified. It really is. Reporter: The missing teen's family is of course shousely waiting for any word on her whereabouts. Her mother saying, I am here waiting for you. I love you and I only care about you and I don't have anything against whoever did this to you. I just want you back. Her aunt saying -- "We just want her to come back. We don't know why he did that to her." They're following nearly 50 leads and say there is no indication she was targeted or her abduction is gang related but right out of her front yard. What that family must be going through. Thank you. Coming up, an ABC news exclusive with the young man

