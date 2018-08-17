Teen feels like Superman after surviving lightning strike

More
Josiah Wiedman miraculously survived being struck by lightning, thanks in part to a bystander who performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
2:20 | 08/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen feels like Superman after surviving lightning strike

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57238772,"title":"Teen feels like Superman after surviving lightning strike","duration":"2:20","description":"Josiah Wiedman miraculously survived being struck by lightning, thanks in part to a bystander who performed CPR until paramedics arrived.","url":"/GMA/News/video/teen-feels-superman-surviving-lightning-strike-57238772","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.