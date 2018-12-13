Teen jogger fights off would-be kidnapper in Texas

More
Authorities are asking the public for help because they believe the suspect, identified as Steven Salazar, 22, may be responsible for attacking others as well.
2:46 | 12/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen jogger fights off would-be kidnapper in Texas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59793652,"title":"Teen jogger fights off would-be kidnapper in Texas","duration":"2:46","description":"Authorities are asking the public for help because they believe the suspect, identified as Steven Salazar, 22, may be responsible for attacking others as well.","url":"/GMA/News/video/teen-jogger-fights-off-kidnapper-texas-59793652","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.