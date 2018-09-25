Transcript for Teen rescued after 49 days at sea

Michael. Now we move on T incredible re caught camera. Teost at sea F 49 days with no food, water and no way to Ni shows the moment he was flyled safety. Our chief national corredent Matt Gutman has the story. Morning, tt. Reporte MI hwing part of tt journey, you can't see in that video. He a jumped off that ra am towards THA tankernhe open ocean members threw him a life R and said he survived by eatingishe caught and drinking seawater filed though his sh this the moment9 days in thki old Aldi adilan rescued from the pacific ocean after ne two months lost at sea. He lives and operates Oden fes and on July 14th, bg winds snapped thee which was miles taking the teen froms of Indonesia T nguam. After runnf supplies, aloneik the heron E movie "Lie of pi." Think out th X. Usg wood fro the boat's hut to makefires, catching fish out of the ocean E and filtering saw thrgh t-sht he saysountless ships passe him by unaware of hplight. He ted flag them down but tothen seven weeks L the day this Massi shipape his rescue. The teen manage to out dress sign, simple help over his portabladio causing the ship that hassed him by to turnarnd the ship approaching himausing those ant swells nrlycapsizing his raft. The yanoldingscreamings T Wes crash over him.lly the cavhim in. Careful, careful. Reporter: Clinging to that ropeder and hging on for dear life okay, good. That's good. Slowly, slowlyly mang it io T outstretched arms of that crew. Thaft is called the ti fish tr it definitely seems like a trap all right, because the thing is just a time it has gone adrift. 'S one of the reasons his employer G him thattwo-y working on that raft for three yearsut he's not goi back ev Michael. We say we blam he could get off that raft fast enough. Thery much for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.