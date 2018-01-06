Top North Korean official to visit White House

North Korea's envoy Kim Yong Chol, who held talks with the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is supposed to deliver its leader's letter to President Trump.
1:34 | 06/01/18

Transcript for Top North Korean official to visit White House

