Tropical Storm Florence approaches East Coast

Tracking Tropical Storm Florence as it travels through the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean with winds up to 70 mph.
1:31 | 09/09/18

Transcript for Tropical Storm Florence approaches East Coast
Very happy to havenne nkhit Johnso O the T. We'll toust a mome we D breaking ws. It involves tropical storm Florence marching toward eaoast. Yeah, Florence will become a right now it's packing W 70 miles an hour but it's rolling over warm oceater H fuel it even more and it more bowerful. The current forecast track has the St hitting the southeast U.S. Coast on Thursday as a major and dangers hurricane. Ready sometates declaring emergencies and rob is here right now tracking il. Ro good mornin B BETT oed this morning. Florence cinly getting into sof this Warr weather. Not only THA lighter sar envient mean uel wiareetting lighter givingmore room breathe so you see the development here on the site getti M that classic hcane structure. This thing was already a category at O point likely to back to that as it gets into warm waters by Wednesday Thur and here's the forecast tracnal rricane ceer taking it T the Carolinas potentially Thursday GHT into Friday as a categoror 4 sos it a good situation shaping up. And on top of thatlood threat. If it veher to the east, offshore but right now as you can see a of del tracks te it into E U. On top of that very act atlantic, Isaac, LE and leftovers from Gordon creating problems with flooding S across T ern S. More on that in a few minutes. Whit.

