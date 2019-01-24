Trump agrees to postpone State of the Union amid shutdown

President Trump now says it is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "prerogative" and he will "do the address when the shutdown is over."
2:44 | 01/24/19

Transcript for Trump agrees to postpone State of the Union amid shutdown

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

