-
Now Playing: Trump: Michael Cohen is lying, a 'weak person'
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen expected to plead guilty to lying to Congress: Sources
-
Now Playing: New video shows race to rescue nurses in wildfires
-
Now Playing: 3 people killed in deadly border chase
-
Now Playing: 4 high school football players indicted for alleged sexual assault
-
Now Playing: Evacuations ordered as relentless rain slams California
-
Now Playing: Trump blasts Michael Cohen after guilty plea
-
Now Playing: The Nutella Cafe arrived in New York City and we are going hazelnuts
-
Now Playing: Teen left in tears as her classmates reveal she's cancer free
-
Now Playing: Amazon to start delivering fresh, full-sized Christmas trees
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Tyra Banks breaks out in a rap live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 2 'GMA Day' audience members face off in 'The Checkout' game to win big money!
-
Now Playing: 'Modern Family' star Ariel Winter has the cutest Christmas tradition
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan and Sara Haines in full 70s attire for 'GMA Day' game 'Street Smarts'
-
Now Playing: Trey Songz tells 'GMA Day' the story behind his surprise mixtapes
-
Now Playing: Would you charge your guests to attend Christmas dinner? Here's why one mom did
-
Now Playing: Why parents shouldn't use 'cutesy' terms with kids about private parts
-
Now Playing: John Krasinki cried when he watched Emily Blunt in 'Mary Poppins Return'
-
Now Playing: Mark Ruffalo lost his backpack in a taxi and miraculously got it back 12 hours later
-
Now Playing: Why this bride had guests wear blindfolds during her ceremony