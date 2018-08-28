Transcript for Trump breaks his silence on John McCain

we want to startith president tr after that grow outrage around theuntry, heinally on camera night. As we came on T air he G toeaised Bute in day D lord. After criticism what happened us of Reporter: The flag atop the white house is back at half-staff as the president bowedo public pressure to do thing to honor a politic ic an American hero. Night at the W house, areciationor John McCain's service. E very much appreciate everything that sen McCain S done for our country. Rep for the president it was a rare versal. He avoided any comment mcca legacy. Inally bowed tolic pressure and issued statement. Despite our difnces O policy politics, I respect ser John McCain's service to ouruntry. Earlier on Monday I tried to G the presio say something, anything, about McCain and his gay. Mr. Presidt, do you have any thoughtsn John McCain? Do Y have anyhoughts a allabout John mccain?do you believe jn McCain was a hero, sir? Let's go. Thank nothing at all a John McCain? Reporter: Afterie the president nhe idea of putting on atement honoring his andhe flag was lowered to half-staff satday but raised again 24 Hou it is such pettiness, S pettiness action to a americhero Reporter: The America legion and vfw representing millions veterans a directly the president to the flags to half-staff and Ami blding pressure late Monday, he did juha again fspokes said Cain would have wanted the focus final message to the entry, a farew letter written the senator and read aloud by friend and forme campaign manager Rick Davis. We weaken greatssn we confu patri W tribal rivalries. We when itn we hide behind wall rather than tear them down do not despair of our present diffic always in the promise and great of America. Notng is inevitable re. Reporter: Mccs office released a lis of S for his service Saturday at national cathedral. S it a who who of McCain's friends and alliesoss political spectrum including vice presidebin, former new yoy Michael Bloomberg and even Warren atty.thnt will not attend the services he was not invited by the MCC family but the white house will represented by cef of staff johnkey,se secretary Jim Matti Hwill lie in state.e president made news on trade noun a new tradedeal, but nada wn' partnd it's not clear you cane a N deal without Canada. Reporter: You can't cehave one without Canada or who congressional approval, George to be app congress. The Canadian foreigninister I coming to Washington to meet with members administration. They are going to try toet Canada involved in th part of the end of the ek. Hedent said many timesmexico was pay for the wall a partfhis revised trade deal.no mention of that. Reporter:olely no ntion of that whatsoever George. Jon Karl, THA much

