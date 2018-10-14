Trump calls for 'severe punishment' if Jamal Khashoggi was killed

The president is vowing to take action if he finds out Saudi Arabia was involved in the disappearance of a Washington Post journalist.
{"id":58487593,"title":"Trump calls for 'severe punishment' if Jamal Khashoggi was killed","duration":"2:49","description":"The president is vowing to take action if he finds out Saudi Arabia was involved in the disappearance of a Washington Post journalist.","url":"/GMA/News/video/trump-calls-severe-punishment-jamal-khashoggi-killed-58487593","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
