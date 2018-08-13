Transcript for Trump calls former White House aide a 'low-life'

ar Kansas. D. He battle between T white house a omarosa Manigault Newman the pride calli her a low lifer sensaonal cim she's making in her new relsedrohe mome she says she was Tom amsereh us. Good morning David. She'on a book tour. Fe omasa the revenge tour. Learning othe day she wa fired omarosa wd into one the mos secure and sensitive areas white house reorecord reporter: This morning omarosa drawing the wrath the white house eating she secretly recordeoh inside situation room as he was firing. It's important to understahat if W make this a friendly deparre we can all be -- kn, Y C at ur time in the white house as ar ofervice to the nation a youan go on with any type ofculty the futuroour reputation Repter: Omasa says proof she was threatened top quiet. It says the recordisof she H N character O integr press secrary says the very I ata member would sn a recordingevice I situation room shows a blatant record for national curity. I didhave T Rd on America believe Reporter: Sayhe otr recordinte. In her newk omarosa claims E people told her about a ant set.e said S never heard it hers th existen H neveren. Once I heard it it was coat he is truly racist. Reporter: Omarosa said by the timehe H I theook could not be dated. Shheelection aiffered her this constiac which promised $15,000 a month in compsation. She describes I as ah agreement. Nondisclosure agreement hot demeano disparage in public the campaigntrump. THA not hush money. Reporter: Ovehe weeprump sharing his thoughts about hisormer contestant on apprente that he B into his white house. Low. She's a L Reporter: On the campaign trail and after she was fir omarosa was a fierce defender of E to be a racist ror her part omarosas taking some blame for stdi the president side after made racially insense cents. Tlycomplicit. I had a blind spot where came to Donald Trump. I wanted T see best in him. I failedmisebly. The president trump lectionpaign is firing back. House has called all the allegations iluding the use of the N word andalse allegations. Vid. Thanku, Tom. We'll dig drith Dan ab brs.s in the situation room. It one the most in the white ho did she violate the law. He violate protocol, rul an mave been a national the she may noav violated the law. Numb one the information she leased was not classified it W her being D. Washinon, D.C. Ia one party consent stateea one of the two peopled consent in order to make a recdi isthe did. I T see at as based O th how what she did I illegaven thought was wrong and a violation rules. It's funny. We saying it's remarkable cle the audio any thing white house do from making others public? I think you H to consider cordings. Mayry to over classify no they mayry to classify any converons withomar Can thedo that? That's up to them as that gets classified they can now to classify if she ds ree future conveions they Cano after her. Than say THAs classified rmation a aa result that's a violationf the law. Convsation. That's I can think of in terms what they have. Still startlingo think about a cve being recordthuation room. St mean it's unbelvable it ppened. Thank you,n.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.