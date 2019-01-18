Transcript for Trump cancels Pelosi's foreign trip amid shutdown

Staying in Washington today marks day 28 of the government shutdown with talks at a complete standstill. It is now a war of retaliation between the president and house speaker Nancy Pelosi after she suggested he postpone the state of the union. He abruptly canceled her trip to Afghanistan on a military plane. Chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl has more from Washington. One newspaper headline says, Washington is a sandbox where the adults need a time-out. Reporter: If we haven't already reached it now we have reached the point of absurdity with this government shutdown. The president waited until democratic lawmakers had already boarded the bus to leave capitol hill before calling off their trip. This, of course, coming after Nancy Pelosi made the extraordinary step of calling for the president to postpone or perhaps not even give at all his state of the union address, an address scheduled for a week from Tuesday. Lindsey graham, Republican senator and perhaps the president's closest ally in the senate, said both sides deserve blame. He said one sophomoric response does not deserve another. Speaker Pelosi's threat to cancel the state of the union is very irresponsible. President trump denying speaker Pelosi military travel to visit troops in Afghanistan and allies in Egypt and nato is also inappropriate. Meanwhile, there is absolutely no negotiating going on. The president is not budging and Democrats are saying, they won't even talk about his central demand for a wall until he re-opens the government. Openly comparing him to a young child as one democratic senator put it, you don't hand them that cookie or candy when they are screaming because then you are going to be doing that until they are 18 years old. Cecilia. Neither side is at the table at this point. What are you hearing from your sources at the white house? Is the state of the union going to happen on the 29th? Is that possible. Reporter: You talk to Democrats on the hill. They say, no, way, it's not going to happen. They haven't even responded to Nancy Pelosi on that here and they are proceeding as if it were going to happen but I would not count on it, Cecilia. All right, Jon, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.