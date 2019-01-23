Transcript for Will Trump deliver a State of the Union address?

A big open question what will happen with the state of the union? White house still wants to go ahead with the speech but house speaker Nancy Pelosi could prevent the president from delivering in the house. Let's get more from Cecilia Vega. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Hey, George, good morning. Essentially seeing a game of chicken. Republicans want to force speaker Pelosi to officially disinvite president trump from delivering that speech in just six days, now, in the event that happens just as you said the white house now, we're TD by has prepared two different versions of a speech. One would the traditional spch that he befe congress. Th other wld allow essentially T de psident to go somewhere else and deliver this speech on the ofashington likely at a rally or sng like you'll remember speaker Pelosi had cited security concerns as one of the reasons for her saying the president should not deliver the speech next Tuesday. The white house says they've spoken to the secret service and homeland security and say those security concerns are completely unfounded. George, this morning the ball is back in speaker Pelosi's court. We'll wait to see what she does. Meantime, this has been now going on into its 33rd day, the president has been taking a fair amount of heat and new polls show he's bearing more of the blame as his approval rate something going down yet the president thinks he's winning this. Do white house insiders agree? Reporter: It depends on the day and minute. What I can tell you certainly there is frustration among the ranks. These are government workers not getting paid this. Is starting to wear on them. The president will be back out todaythis. He'll be talking to state local leaders. He's inviing conservatives to the white house to talk about the shutdown, to talk about it. He says Republicans aren't going to cave. We'll see. We will be watching. Cecilia, thanks very much. Also in politics another Democrat entering the race for president this morning. His name is Pete buttigieg wrapping up eight years as mayor and Rhodes scholar. Openly gay, the ninth Democrat to join the race and he's not even the youngest Democrat running. Congresswoman Tulsi gabbard of Hawaii, a few months, a range and if Joe Biden gets in, almost 40 years older. This list will continue to grow. Could end up 20, 25. Just starting. Thank you. Also the supreme court decided to allow the trump administration's partial ban on transgender people in the military to go into effect for now. As appeals continue, the justices voted 5-4 in favor. The temporary move reverses a lower court order that had put that policy on hold. The Pentagon estimates nearly 9,000 service members identify as transgender. No immediate action is against those serving right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.