Transcript for Trump, FAA ground Boeing Max 8 and Max 9 planes in US

The fallout from the decision by president trump and the FAA to ground all boeinging max 8 and 9 planes. Take a look. This morning empty skies. Our chief transportation correspondent David Kerley has the latest. Reporter: Good news, we may know in a couple of hours actually whether or not there is a problem with this aircraft inherent in it but in the meantime, they are all on the ground inconveniencing thousands of travelers. This morning, the 370 brand-new 737 max jetliners are parked on the ground. We got a call from the company. You need to contact them. We've been dredged to return to the gate. Reporter: The FAA joining the rest of the world in grounding the jet some of which on the runway forced to return to the gate. The pilot came on and he said, the president just said all flights are grounded and we're returning to the gate. Reporter: This max 8 just one of the 72 idled in the U.S. Leaving passengers stranded. Some frustrated. I thought they should have done a better job of notifying people. I'd rather be home but, you know, it is what it is. Better safe than sorry. Reporter: Roughly 43,000 passengers a day were flying a max jet in the U.S. The three airlines, southwest, American and united expected to cancel 200 flights today and will continue. The concern is whether two crashes in less than five months of this aircraft are related. The FAA under public pressure saying a refinement of satellite tracking data and evidence from this debris field in Ethiopia showed similarities, both planes were moving erratically up and down after takeoff before they cite Ethiopia's slowness from retreating data from the black boxes, overnight, flown to Paris where French aviation investigators will read out the data. Possibly in the coming hours, giving us an indication if all those brand-new jetliners will stray -- stay on the ground. There is the possibility that the data from those black boxes that we will learn later today could actually solve this mystery.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.