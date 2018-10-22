Transcript for Trump hits campaign trail for Republicans

Thanks very much. Let's bring in Jon Karl for more on this. President erdogan of Turkey spoke to president trump yesterday, and he is shifting his story a bit, but calling Saudi Arabia an incredible ally, so he has to figure out how to balance punishing the Saudis for this while preserving the relationship. Reporter: That's right, George, and he has got some really pressure coming, genuine anger coming from both Republicans and Democrats in congress who want to see sanctions on Saudi Arabia. Rand Paul, one of the president's closest allies said he would like to see the arm sales cut off. The president himself has been kind of all over the map. You heard Ian Pannell mention the interview with "The Washington post" where the president said there has been deception and lies and their stories are all over the place, but in the same interview, George, the president said this of the crowned prince. Said, he is a strong person, he has very good control. He is seen as a person who can keep things under check and I mean that in a positive way. Although the president has been critical in some senses of the Saudis, although he has called for severe punishment, it doesn't seem he wants to do anything that could jeopardize the relationship. 15 days until the midterm elections. President out on the stump just about every day, and his poll numbers also on the rise. Reporter: We had a new poll yesterday that had his approval rating at the highest point of his presidency. 47%. Of course, you still have 49% disapproving and even in that poll, George, there were signs of trouble for the Republicans. In that poll, Democrats were seen as more likely to vote than Republicans which would be a big change for the midterm elections. They have about a nine-point edge in the house races.

