Transcript for Trump uses immigration reversal to rally his base

First we begin with the stuing about-face from president trump signing an executive order to stop the separation of families at the border after insisting himself that that was not possible. At a rally in Minnesota last night president trump saying he signed the order to keep families together but that border security will remain, quote, tough. Cecilia Vega has the latest. Reporter: Good morning. For so many days president trump said only congress could stop these family separations. He said he himself could not do this alone but with this controversy backing him into a corner, that is exactly what he did. Now he says his reversal came down to the one thing that so many accused him of lacking, compassion. In Minnesota president trump using his stunning reversal to rally his base. We'll keep families together but the border is going to be just as tough as it's been. Reporter: The crowd chanting. They're not sending their finest. That I can tell you. And we're sending them the hell back. Reporter: The president amped up the attacks. So the Democrats want open borders. Let everybody come in. Let everybody pour in. We don't care. Let them come in from the middle East. Let them come in from over all place. Democrats put illegal immigrants before American citizens. Reporter: It was his zero tolerance crackdown that led to thousands of migrant children, some just babies, being separated from their parents. And his reversal comes amid a public relations crisis and widespread backlash even from his own party. The president now says allowing families to be detained together while their cases are reviewed is, quote, the right thing to do. I didn't like the sight or the feeling of families being separated, so we're keeping families together and this will solve that problem. Reporter: But that is not what he said a day earlier. I don't can't children taken away from parents and when you prosecute the parents for coming in illegally, which should happen, you have to take the children away. Reporter: In the oval office, the president ending the policy with the stroke of a pen. The very thing he said he could not do. Can't do it. Reporter: Days earlier his homeland security secretary kirstjen Nielsen insisting. Congress alone can fix it. Reporter: Now president trump calling it an impossible dilemma. If you're pathetically weak the country will be overrun and if you're strong you don't have any heart. Reporter: His own wife and daughter were moved by the images. Sources tell us they both lobbied him to put an end to the policy. After he did, Ivanka Trump breaking her silence on the issue tweeting, thank you, POTUS for taking critical action. And both women are now facing some pretty series backlash online. A lot calling them complicit. This fight is far from over. We still don't know where all of these families will be housed. We don't know for how long they will be detained. The white house wants to be able to hold these children longer than 20 day, David. They have asked a judge to be able to do that. The president says they are expecting a fight in court. All right, Cecilia Vega leading us off. Our thanks to you. Now to the American border

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.