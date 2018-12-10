Transcript for Trump meets with Kanye West amid Michael devastation

We know that president trump is praising FEMA's response. He'll head to the region next week to survey the damage but, of course, this morning it is that surreal scene in the oval office that has everyone talking, Kanye west launching into a monologue about, well, frankly just about everything under the sun, even the president wasn't sure how to react. ABC's Terry Moran has more. Terry, just when we think we've seen it all -- Reporter: Yeah, good morning, Cecilia. You know, presidents, all presidents love celebrities, but not since Richard Nixon welcomed Elvis Presley who was high into the oval office has the country seen anything like this. In an unusual move during an oval office meeting on Thursday, president trump ceded the spotlight to Kanye west. I love this guy right here. Let me give this guy a hug right here. I love this guy right here. That's really nice. And that's from the heart. I didn't want to put you in that position but that's from the heart. Reporter: In a wide-ranging expletive-laced monologue wearing a make America great again hat Laude the trump presidency. It made me feel like Superman. That's my favorite superhero and you made a Superman cape for me also as a guy that looks up to you and Ralph Lauren and American industry guys. Reporter: The rapper touched on more than a dozen topics. If he don't look good, we don't look good. This is our president. He has to be the flies, the best factories. Reporter: Among them prison reform, the 13th amendment which ended slavery and he even pulled out his phone to show the president a new hydrogen powered air force one. This right here is the plane 1. A hydrogen powered airplane and this is what our president should be flying in. Look at this. Reporter: Sitting alongside Jim brown, west talked politics. People expected that if you're black you have to be Democrat. Reporter: And racism. So when I said I like trump to like someone as liberal they'll say, oh, but he's racist. You think racism can control me? Oh, that doesn't stop me. That's an invisible role. Reporter: President trump almost seemed at a loss for words nodding along. I'll tell you what, that was pretty impressive. You know, I hate to say this, Jim, you want to say something? What do you do after that? Reporter: That meeting capped 0 of a busy day at the white house that included a bill signing with recording artist kid rock there happening against the backdrop of disaster in Florida amid hurricane Michael which the president says continues to be a major priority. Kanye west talked openly about some of his mental health issues and says he's happy where he is on that and clearly proud no matter what kind of criticism he gets to stand with president trump. Cecilia. To quote the president, what do you do after that, thanks, Terry.

