Transcript for Trump and Obama make final push before midterm elections

Back now to the midterms. Just three days away. The president had two rallies, two more today and plans to keep the pace up. Some big name competition out on the stump with former president Obama hitting the trail hard as well as former vp Joe Biden and Oprah Winfrey. We have team coverage this morning to kick things off with Terry Moran who is in Indiana where trump rallied last night. Good morning, Terry. Reporter: Good morning, Eva and, guys, you know, midterm elections are pretty low key but this feels like a presidential campaign out here and for awhile, Democrats thought they had the enthusiasm advantage, but if there is a blue wave coming, there is also a red tide. With just 72 hours now ahead of the crucial midterm elections president trump and former president Obama are both out on the campaign trail jumping for their parties, and both are stressing the gravity of Tuesday's vote. This election will decide whether we build on the extraordinary prosperity that we've unleashed or whether we let the radical Democrats take control of congress. The stakes this time really are that high. The consequences of any of us staying home are profound. Reporter: News of the booming economy came as a shot of adrenaline for president trump and the Republicans. And, by the way, how were those job numbers today? How were they? Reporter: Friday's jobs report shows 250,000 jobs were added in October and wages are now rising at the fastest clip in nearly a decade. Once reluctant to speak out against his successor, former president Obama is now responding to those record numbers trying to claim credit for them in Georgia. When the Republicans start talking now about, oh, look how great the economy is, where did you think that started? Reporter: Trump and Obama are sparring on immigration too as trump continues to leverage the Central American caravan as a way to stoke fear prior to the election. And they want these caravans full of illegal aliens to flood into our country, overwhelming your schools, depleting your resources and endangering your communities. They're telling you that the existential threat to America is a bunch of poor refugees a thousand miles away. Reporter: Back now with Terry live, and, Terry, looking at these Obama versus trump, this isn't something we normally see, a former president taking on a sitting president so aggressively. Will this help or hurt Democrats? Reporter: Well, that's the $64,000 question. It's not unprecedented. Harry Truman was pretty ferocious about Eisenhower. It's rare. The problem with Democrats, there's no other leader that captures the party's enthusiasm like Barack Obama and so they're using him to motivate the base but he also alienates some voters and there's this. America is a tomorrow country. President Obama's yesterday man and so there are risks for Democrats in doing this, Eva. Terry Moran in Indianapolis, thank you so much.

