Transcript for Trump reviews security clearances of critical former officials

We'll move on to theew re president trump reviewing the security clearances O former top officials O have criticized his reluctanceo ct Russia over election inenthe white use args they politicized theirccess to secretritics Cal it a modern day enemi lis and morng. Prident trump is leaving Washington flying oo Kansas city,missouri, to talk to T veterans of foreign wars but leaves bind hanging in the air threat T use his authorities as president the issuing of security clearances to target some of his fiercest critics. President trump's press sear an unprecedented threat from the WHE podium saying president trump was preparing to strip set clearce some the fiercest critics of his apph to Russia. The fact that people W securitylearances are making theseel charge provides appropriate legitimacy to accusationthero . Reporter: Among the high raing office singinged out former FBI dector jam meformer Obama national security advisesace,ormer CIA chief John bre and former collector of national intellce James cpper, all of whomlasted trump's press conference wittin. I use the term this is nothin short ofonous Beuse it is a betrayal of the he is Ving aidnd comfort to the enemy and to . Reporter: The fallout enrang trp. The president ishreatening to punish Brennan and com clapper for saying things about himteoesn't is thapresidential? They've Polit and in some cases monetized their public service and their sec clearances and making baseless accusations of improper intact withussia or being influencedy Russia again the president isxtremely inappropriate. Reporter: In intervi followsanders' announcement clapperle I a petty thing to do two people on the list, cey and Andrew Mccade alr their clearance a while ago, quons remain Abo who could be next. What about preside O and vice psi Biden, theirty clearance they the list as well. I notwa O any plans for that at this INT. Reporter: Supporters of prident trp had Lon been furious Comey andnnan and others and point out it'a stark departure from American tradition for former intelligence andional rils be down in the partisan mud trashing the president.combine that with the present's retaliatory threat and, George, it'sust aign of there in Washington and many ways bad times. Certainly is,,terry, thanks very much. More from Dan Abrams.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.