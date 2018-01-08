Trump takes on immigration, voter ID laws at rally

President Trump promised "tremendous border security that's going to include the wall" and he called for voter I.D. cards while at a campaign rally in Florida.
2:55 | 08/01/18

Transcript for Trump takes on immigration, voter ID laws at rally
for being W We G the latest from president trump. Campaign modeast night with a rally in Tampa where he took on hisal targe showed somefusioning you need an I.D. To purchase I don't kw a you but I've never hado show when I went to the ery STE. A raucousally in Tampa overnight. We loveyou. I love you too. Reporteresident trump there T campaign for his pick inhe Republican primer for governor. Every needs to support Ron. Theyustamut a poll. T popular person in the story ofhety trump. You bieve this? Reporter: Freewheeling scripted speing everhing from his election Tn I ran for prent with no experience and I won. Reporter: To the economy. Ute that reached me id, ngratulatis on whatheec he talk of world. It comment about requiring voters T have ideication that is raisingeyebrows T has come for voter I.erything ee. Voter I.D. If you wan to buyroceries Y Ed a picture on a card. Yoeed I. Want to buy anythg, you need I.d.pheregoing wild many asking whses last T the bilaire sinessman actualet foot icery ore. Some wring, I work a oc yodon't nd I.D. To buy oc alcohol D Bacco, yes.entenders,no. Dorito, story of my . All rie my I looking to pick up cere. You think they'll accept a copy my birth cerfind passport? We're still waiting F THA clarification. Perhaps it'lle inay's briefing. Iny TRE were ly three brief for a tot of whole minutes. Maybe a ot sure ttould be clarified. Meantihe white Kelly passed one-year mark. We taught thatlde his exit. Now that'she case. Miserle he clashed so much so with the president the president floatednames. Staying till 2020 but as we K things tend to be on a day-to-day base Thanks very much. We move to the trial O Paul fort who chaired president

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

