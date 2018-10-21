Transcript for Trump takes shots at Joe Biden during Nevada rally

We want to move on to other headlines. The caravan of migrants trying to make its way to the U.S., president trump is praising Mexico efforts to slow that caravan as he hurls new blame at Democrats. Tara Palmeri is at the white house with more of what the president told supporters at a rally in Nevada. President trump sees that caravan as a political win. A way to galvanize the base Ong -- on a key issue, immigration, ahead of the midterms. Reporter: At the last stop on his western swing president trump thanking Mexico for pushing back this caravan of 3,000 Central American migrants heading towards the U.S. Is that an incredible situation? It's sad. It's sad from both sides. I want to thank Mexico. Mexico has been so incredible. Now Mexico respects the leadership of the United States. They haven't done that. Reporter: Weeks away from the midterms trump in Nevada rallying for Republicans in tight races and sharpening his attacks blaming the Democrats without any proof for the crisis on the border. The Democrat party -- and it's openly inviting millions of illegal aliens to break our laws, violate our borders and overwhelm our nation. The Democrats want caravans. They like the caravans. Reporter: The ramped up offensive comes as the president threatens to take drastic measures and send the military to the border. I will seal off the border. Before they come into this country. I'll bring out our military. Reporter: On the other side of the state former vice president Joe Biden stumping for Democrats. What the hell is going on in America? Ripping infants from their mothers' arms at the borders. What are we doing? What have we become? President trump was taking shots at Biden even asking the crowd for suggestions of a new nickname. One woman shouted creepy Joe. President trump said he wouldn't go that far. He did say, though, that he hopes that Biden would be the 2020 nominee because he thinks he could take him on. Let's bring in ABC news chief anchor George Stephanopoulos. Good morning. Trump once again blaming the Democrats for this caravan. Is that a charge -- it's unfounded. Is it likely to stick? It's unfounded and the president has been confusing on that because he's also taking credit for the caravan. He's saying all these people want to come to the united States because I've made the economy so strong. It's a mix for the president. The issue of immigration energizes his base and gets his voters out. That's why he goes back to it. At the same time the family separation policy is tremendously unpopular and fueling opposition to the president especially in suburban house districts where the opposition is very strong. It's a mixed bag for the president. I don't think it's going to be the top issue going into this election. When you look at our ABC news poll with the "Washington post," it shows on the issue of immigration overall Americans trust Democrats more than Republicans. We're nearly two weeks out from the midterms. On your show this morning you sent my former co-host, known as the defector, Paula Faris to Texas where she sat down with Beto O'rourke. With both of the candidates of this closely watched senate race and the democratic challenger who is running against Ted Cruz has resurrected this line of attack that Donald Trump used against Ted Cruz he called him lying Ted in one of the debate. He called you lying Ted? He started insulting and attacking. It's clear he and his team are rattled. They decided launch the dogs. Release the hounds as they would say on "The simpsons." That's fine. We'll keep focussed on issues. You say you want to secure the borders. Can you do that without the wall? Can you do that without militarizing the border? El Paso, Texas has been one of the safest cities in America for the last 20 years and counting. It's because we have great law enforcement and border patrols. It's also because we're a city of immigrants. People see a shared future in their community and they want to make it safer. They feel comfortable reporting crimes and testifying the at trials. We don't need to militarize the border. We remain vigilant against any threats coming our way. What I think we need to do is to ensure that we don't try to solve these problems at our border, if things are so desperate in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, what can we do to improve conditions there? This is a deep red state. Does a Democrat stand any chance? Beto O'rourke has raised a lot of money. He's the leading fundraiser around the country. He's become a bit of a cult phenomenon. This is a tough, tough race. Texas is a red state. Cruz is fairly well-known there. It seems like he's done what he needs to do to secure that senate seat. One of the things we've learned in politics the last few years, anything can happen. Yeah, 2016. I'm going to ask you to make a prediction. Two weeks from Tuesday we'll be voting. These are unusually closely watched midterms. How do things look in terms of -- for each party? We'll have Nate silver from 538 on "This week." His forecast is that Democrats have about an 80% chance of taking the house and Republicans have an 80% chance of keeping the senate. One of the things we'll talk to Nate about this morning and say

