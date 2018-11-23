Transcript for Trump threatens to close US-Mexico border, says troops can use lethal force

Let's talk about something everybody loves to discuss, politics. The latest tough talk from president trump saying he authorized U.S. Troops to use lethal force if negligence against that group of migrants heading for the border and he's even prepared to close the whole border with Mexico if need be. Tara Palmeri has much more from mar-a-lago right there in Florida. Tara, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. This striking pronouncement started as a typical Thanksgiving message to troops abroad and then quickly devolved into the president's issues at home. Overnight, president trump escalating his crackdown on asylum seekers threatening to shut down the southern border. We will close entry into the country for a period of time until we can get it under control. The entire border? The whole border. Reporter: Even willing to cut off billions of dollars in trade. Mexico will not be able to sell their cars into the united States where they make so many cars at great benefit to them, not at great benefit to us, by the way. Reporter: While nearly 6,000 troops celebrated Thanksgiving in tents along the border trump ramping up the defense saying he'll allow the troops to use deadly force if the wave of asylum seekers overwhelms customs and border protection personnel. They'll have to use lethal force. I hope they don't have to. But, you know, you're dealing with a minimum of 500 serious criminals. Reporter: Still, defense secretary James Mattis says it's more likely troops could use plastic shields and batons to provide crowd control. This comes as the president continues to lash out at chief justice John Roberts for defending a ninth circuit judge's decision to temporarily block his asylum ban. Roberts said, independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for. Trump firing back, justice Roberts can say what he wants but the ninth circuit is a complete and total disaster. Judges must not legislate security and safety at the border, or anywhere else. The immigration battle will continue to take center stage as the congress tries to strike a budget deal. President trump has threatened to shut down the government if his border wall isn't a part of the package. Dan? Tara Palmeri right there in Florida, thank you.

