Transcript for Trumps swears in Kavanaugh in public ceremony

To Washington now where justice Brett Kavanaugh is taking a seat on the supreme court today after a ceremonial swearing in at the white house last night where president trump showcases his nominee and signaled Kavanaugh's confirmation battle will be his rallying cry for the midterms. Cecilia Vega has the latest. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Hey, George, good morning. You know, usually the supreme court swearing ceremonies are pomp and circumstance, somber occasions. Not last night, president trump was fired up. This was a victory lap for him that he's using and hoping to rally his supporters before the midterms. It was a swearing in fit for primetime. A dramatic entrance by the president and his supreme court pick, the other eight justices there looking on, the applause from supporters roaring. And it was all just for show. Justice Kavanaugh had actually been officially sworn in over the weekend, but with the nation watching, president trump wanted to deliver a message. On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure. Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation, not a campaign of capitol hill and personal destruction based on lies and deception. Reporter: And this declaration. Our country, a man or a woman, must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. You, sir, under historic scrutiny were proven innocent. Thank you. Thank you very much. Reporter: But justice Brett Kavanaugh was never proven innocent and while the president now says Kavanaugh was victimized by a hoax, less than two weeks ago he declared accuser Christine blasey Ford a credible witness. I thought her testimony was very compelling and she looks like a very fine woman to me. Very fine woman. She was a very credible witness. She was very good in many respects. Reporter: Kavanaugh now speaking publicly for the first time since that combative testimony on capitol hill. This confirmation process has become a national disgrace. Reporter: Now striking a very different tone. The senate confirmation process was contentious and emotional. That process is over. My focus now is to be the best justice I can be. I take this office with gratitude and no bitterness. Reporter: As if speaking directly to his doubters, he offered this. Women still face many barriers in the American workplace and all of us have a responsibility to address that problem. I'm proud that all four of my newly hired law clerks at the supreme court are women, a first in the history of the supreme court. Reporter: And to those who say he showed a temperament and political bias unfit for the Dench. I was not appointed to serve one party or one interest. But to serve one nation. So, the justice now striking the right notes now, of course, very different from his confirmation hearings. What the president wants is for everybody to remember Kavanaugh 30 days from now at the midterms. Reporter: Yeah, exactly. We've seen a full arc here from him saying that Christine blasey Ford was credible to that stunning moment overnight where he declared justice Kavanaugh innocent, that did not happen. The judge was not declared innocent. The president said outright yesterday this is going to help him. The fight for Kavanaugh will help Republicans in the midterms this. Is a political line for him I do not think will go away any time over the next few weeks. Seems pretty clear. Cecilia Vega, thanks very much.

