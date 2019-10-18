Turkish forces continue attack in Syria

More
ABC News’ James Longman reports from northern Iraq on the fighting continuing in key areas along the Syrian border.
1:00 | 10/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Turkish forces continue attack in Syria

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"ABC News’ James Longman reports from northern Iraq on the fighting continuing in key areas along the Syrian border.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/GMA","id":"66365244","title":"Turkish forces continue attack in Syria","url":"/GMA/News/video/turkish-forces-continue-attack-syria-66365244"}