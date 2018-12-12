Transcript for Urgent manhunt after deadly attack at French Christmas market

Let's get right to that dragnet across France right now. Massive manhunt under way for the gunman who unleashed a terror attack at a Christmas market in France. Want to show you the scene right now. It is closed off. They are searching. And overnight police stopping cars at the border between Germany and France trying to find the suspect. A 29-year-old man who is still at large at this hour. France is treating this as a terrorism case and say the suspect was known to police. Right to Ian Pannell who is there on the scene for us this morning. Good morning, Ian. Reporter: Yeah, good morning, robin. I'm actually standing in the middle of where that attack took place here last night, about 120 yards in that direction is where the first shots rang out. 120 yards in the other direction is where the second shooting incident took place. Strasbourg prides itself on being, quote, the home of Christmas. This area famous for its Christmas market so no doubt they were busy with tourists and locals out enjoy the festivities last night when the attack happened. Overnight, a massive manhunt under way. After a deadly attack near a world famous Christmas market it happened at 8:00 P.M., the area crowded with holiday shoppers. People actually started like yelling and you could hear crowds running away. Reporter: You can hear the terrifying sounds of gunfire Ng out. Shoppers looking on in horror. Eyewitnesses on the scene describing the chaos. Everyone who is here at the moment cannot leave. Reporter: People sheltering anywhere they coincide restaurants, lawmakers locked inside parliament. Police calling this a terrorist investigation searching for the 29-year-old suspect who appears on a French terror watch list, and has a criminal record. The French military reportedly confronting the suspect twice but he managed to escape. The strasbourg Christmas market is visited by nearly 2 million people a year. The attack taking place just 400 yards away. Other sites targeted in the past. In 2016 in Berlin a truck was driven into a Christmas market killing 11. And at a bastille day celebration in nice, a truck was driven into a crowd there killing 87. This morning, border police searching cars to make sure the suspect hasn't escaped into Germany. As France remains on a high terror alert, what we're now learning French police raided the home of the suspected gunman before the attack was carried out, part of a separate homicide investigation and being told the suspect had been to prison many times and was radicalized there. George. Amazing, he was still able to carry it off. Bracing for a Christmas

