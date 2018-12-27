Urgent manhunt after San Quentin prison break

More
The missing inmate, identified as Shalom Mendoza, 24, was serving a five-year sentence for use of a deadly weapon during a carjacking attempt, authorities said.
0:21 | 12/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Urgent manhunt after San Quentin prison break

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60031283,"title":"Urgent manhunt after San Quentin prison break","duration":"0:21","description":"The missing inmate, identified as Shalom Mendoza, 24, was serving a five-year sentence for use of a deadly weapon during a carjacking attempt, authorities said.","url":"/GMA/News/video/urgent-manhunt-san-quentin-prison-break-60031283","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.