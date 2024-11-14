The Onion buys InfoWars in bankruptcy auction

The satirical website The Onion purchased InfoWars on Thursday, a capstone on years of litigation following InfoWars founder Alex Jones' defamation case. ABC News’ Aaron Katersky reports.

November 14, 2024

