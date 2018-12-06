What's next for US, North Korea after summit

More
ABC News' Martha Raddatz and Tom Bossert, President Trump's former homeland security adviser, discuss the outcomes of the meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un.
2:43 | 06/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What's next for US, North Korea after summit

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55831287,"title":"What's next for US, North Korea after summit","duration":"2:43","description":"ABC News' Martha Raddatz and Tom Bossert, President Trump's former homeland security adviser, discuss the outcomes of the meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un.","url":"/GMA/News/video/us-north-korea-summit-55831287","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.