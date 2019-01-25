Transcript for US pulls diplomats, families from Venezuela

to. The latest on the crisis in Venezuela. Nicolas maduro ordered all U.S. Diplomats to leave the country within 72 hours but the state department says it will not comply ordering only nonessential diplomatic staff to leave that country. Our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz has more from Washington. Martha, this could be a vet dangerous standoff. Reporter: That 72-hour warning to our diplomats runs out this weekend, but some of them will remain and the U.S. Insists the ambassador will stay open. The U.S. Says that the maduro regime does not have the authority to order America's diplomats out of Venezuela since the U.S. No longer recognizes maduro as president. But the administration has made it clear that if any Americans are harmed, all options are on the table. So this is a very tense standoff which could have long-term implications for Americans here at home. You see the chaos there. Venezuela depends on oil revenue from the U.S. And while sanctions could hurt them, it could also mean an increase in energy prices in the U.S. Michael. All right, thank you so much

