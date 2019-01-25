US pulls diplomats, families from Venezuela

More
The U.S. started withdrawing non-emergency personnel and their families from the American embassy after President Nicolas Maduro ordered all U.S. diplomats to leave.
1:12 | 01/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US pulls diplomats, families from Venezuela
to. The latest on the crisis in Venezuela. Nicolas maduro ordered all U.S. Diplomats to leave the country within 72 hours but the state department says it will not comply ordering only nonessential diplomatic staff to leave that country. Our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz has more from Washington. Martha, this could be a vet dangerous standoff. Reporter: That 72-hour warning to our diplomats runs out this weekend, but some of them will remain and the U.S. Insists the ambassador will stay open. The U.S. Says that the maduro regime does not have the authority to order America's diplomats out of Venezuela since the U.S. No longer recognizes maduro as president. But the administration has made it clear that if any Americans are harmed, all options are on the table. So this is a very tense standoff which could have long-term implications for Americans here at home. You see the chaos there. Venezuela depends on oil revenue from the U.S. And while sanctions could hurt them, it could also mean an increase in energy prices in the U.S. Michael. All right, thank you so much

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60618305,"title":"US pulls diplomats, families from Venezuela","duration":"1:12","description":"The U.S. started withdrawing non-emergency personnel and their families from the American embassy after President Nicolas Maduro ordered all U.S. diplomats to leave.","url":"/GMA/News/video/us-pulls-diplomats-families-venezuela-60618305","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.