US spy agencies obtain images of North Korea working on possible missiles

The possible liquid-fueled ICBMs reportedly being built on the outskirts of Pyongyang could be capable of reaching the U.S. East Coast.
2:22 | 07/31/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for US spy agencies obtain images of North Korea working on possible missiles

