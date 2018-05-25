2 victims in Indiana school shooting, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana, 27 miles north of Indianapolis.
1:22 | 05/25/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 victims in Indiana school shooting, suspect in custody

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

