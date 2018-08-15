Transcript for Victims speak out in US Catholic sexual abuse scandal

Now to the victimspeaking out after that blistering report on child sexual abuse in Pennsylvania's catholic church. 300 alleged predator priests, more than 1,000 victims in 70 years of coverups. ABC's David Wright is here with that story. Good morning, David. Reporter: Good morning, robin. This new report may be the most detailed and disturbing account today of the church sex abuse scandal here in the united States. The numbers truly staggering and all of that just from one state, Pennsylvania. I'm here finally to announce the results of a two-year grand jury investigation. Reporter: As Pennsylvania's attorney general released this bombshell grand jury report, dozens of people who reported sexual abuse at the hands of priests wiped away tears, saying they finally feel validated. This grand jury report is justice. Reporter: The report names more than 300 predator priests including one Harrisburg priest accused of molesting five sisters in one family back in the 1980s. More than 1,000 victims in all. Some shared their stories in a video. I was groomed starting young. They targeted me because I was fatherless. He would always have his hands on me. Reporter: In case after case, the report says, church leaders maintained a circle of silence. Predators in every diocese weaponized the catholic faith and used it as a tool of their abuse. Reporter: Just as importantly, the report details the coverup, using the church's own secret records. Priests were raping little boys and girls, and the men of god who were responsible for them not only did nothing, they hid it all, for decades. Reporter: The victims or survivors as they prefer to be called say that they feel like a weight has been lifted hearing authorities say that. A lot of them in tears. The statute of limitations has long since expired on most of these cases but it's possible that a few new criminal charges may be filed. And need to be. The numbers are staggering. Hard to even understand. Thank you, David.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.