Transcript for Video shows man hanging from a car hood on the highway

Now to the new details emerging this morning about that dramatic video showing a wild ride on a Massachusetts highway. Police saying flared tempers led to this dangerous scene with a gun getting into the mix. Reporter: This morning, jarring new video of that dangerous road rage incident. A man clinging to the windshield of this white SUV as it picks up speed on a packed Massachusetts turnpike. I thought he was going to run over me. Reporter: The driver, 37-year-old mark Fitzgerald appearing to accelerate. I just kept telling him, stop the car. Stop the car, and he wouldn't stop. Reporter: Authorities say at one point the car reached speeds of up to 70 miles per hour, traveling three miles with this man dangling on the hood. Watch as the husband of the woman filming this video gets out of their car trying to intervene. Another man then walking into frame, coaxing him out of the driver's seat just as officers arrive. Police say the harrowing ol stemmed from a minor sideswipe spiraling out of control after a verbal altercation between the two men. Both arrested at the scene. And both men are now facing charges. They are scheduled to appear in court tomorrow. One other note. Police say the citizen who pulled the gun at that scene was a licensed gun owner, but it's a reminder of just how dangerous it can be when you get involved with another driver on the road. Don't engage. It is not worth it. Something about our minds shifts into crazy gear when roach rage hits. Yeah. We all have that in us. Thank you, Eva. We have breaking news we want to get to out of the

