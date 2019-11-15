Transcript for Violent brawl breaks out at NFL game

We'll switch gears to that violent fight breaking out on the football field between the browns and the steelers. Many now calling for the browns' Myles Garrett to be suspended for the season. T.J. Holmes is here with the story and, T.J., boy, so much talk and fallout from this one. Look, let's be clear. If you saw this happen on the street somewhere, you'd probably call the police to report a crime. This is not your run-of-the-mill sports brawl like we've seen in the past. What we're talking about here is a particularly violent act that saw a player rip the helmet off another player's head and turn that helmet into a weapon. Beyond word, Joe. Oh, gosh, one of the worst things I've ever seen. Reporter: A vicious brawl broke out on Thursday night football with just seconds left in the game. Watch as browns lineman Myles Garrett tackles steelers quarterback mason Rudolph, the two wrestled around but the tension escalates as Rudolph appears to grab for Garrett's helmet who returns in kind by snatching the quarterback's own helmet off and smashes him in the head with it. He tackled Rudolph. Rudolph didn't like the way that he was tackled. Oh, gosh. Oh, man. Reporter: Other players jump in, fists and helmets fly before refs finally break it up. I mean this is multiple game suspension right here. Reporter: In the immediate aftermath analysts call for severe punishment for the players involved. He just literally took his helmet and hit him upside the head. To me that's assault. Reporter: After the game Rudolph was incensed. Total coward on his part. I'll take it. I'm not going to back down from any bully. Reporter: Garrett appalled for his out of character assault. I made a mistake. I lost my cool and I regret it. Reporter: But even his own teammates called his actions unacceptable. It's inexcusable. He knows that. There's no other way around it. Reporter: Expect heavy fines and suspensions for the incident from the NFL and these two teams face off again in just two weeks. Oh, gosh. If you don't know Garrett, he does have a good reputation in the league. He was the number one overall pick in 2017. A defensive player of the year candidate. He is just an absolute stud on the field. Doesn't matter what his reputation is. This is going to be what counts. People are calling for a record suspension for him. Now, people asking, you as well, criminal charges. We witnessed an assault. Well, Rudolph would essentially have to, the quarterback, he would have to file a police no indication he's going to do that but that's what we're looking at. This is something -- Could he sit out the whole I don't think there's any question. I think it would be pretty hard-pressed to think he wouldn't be out for the rest of the season and this is out of character for what we know him to be and a guy who writes poetry, archaeology, all those different thing, a little bit different from what you expect from most athletes so this was out of character but so unnecessary. So unbelievable. A five-game suspension what we saw Albert Haynesworth, the head stompen a guy. That was a five-game suspension so this was something a little different so gives you some measure of times are different now and they're coming down hard on him. Tough to watch. We turn to Virginia where an urgent manhunt is under way to

