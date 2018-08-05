Voters in 4 states go to the polls in high-stakes primaries

More
President Trump sent a tweet urging West Virginia voters not to back Republican Senate candidate Don Blankenship.
2:55 | 05/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Voters in 4 states go to the polls in high-stakes primaries

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55008572,"title":"Voters in 4 states go to the polls in high-stakes primaries","duration":"2:55","description":"President Trump sent a tweet urging West Virginia voters not to back Republican Senate candidate Don Blankenship.","url":"/GMA/News/video/voters-states-polls-high-stakes-primaries-55008572","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.