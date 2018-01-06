Transcript for Warriors win NBA Finals Game 1 in OT

It was quite the night last nit. The internet still going crazy. So is robin over this play S being called -- I mean, come on, robin. One of biggest mistakesr running out the clock while the game W tied. You can see Lebron going, what are you do what are you doing? Cavs losing in O.T. Could not recover. You knewe they to overtime it jusasn't goi to happen. How could you N know the score? I ow. We'll ask T.J. Holmes up late in oakland.y there,. How does that happen? Hey,ood morning to you, guys. That's just game one and we already hav some conflict betweenph and Lebron. We've got some controversy and, yes, confusion was the headline. In the world when all he to do was shoot the and Smith run away from his own goal? That's a bad mistake by J.R. Smith. Reporter: It was an NBA finals fail for the ag J.R. Smith -- they he lead. Reporter: Game tied. Five seconds left inregulation the cavaliers had possession and a Chan wi all they had to do was shoot and everybody in the arena seemed to unders that excepthecavs' j.r.mith whoad the ball. E didn't know the E. Exactly. Reporter: Instead of up a shote dribbled O beyond the e-pointline. On tried to call a time-out smithept on dribbling only stopping to pass it with half a second left and it was too late. After the game Cavs headch tyronn Lue said Smith didn't know score. He thought it was over. Ught were up one. Repor B Smith maintained he knew the score was tied. I knew it was Ed it's just I thought they was going to a time-out. Reporter: Lebron who put up 51 points wasiously frustrated. I tho we were all aware of what was going on. That's my view. I don't know what J.R. Was thinking. Do you know if he knew the score? He walked out of the press conference after he was repeatedly asked about that . The warriors went Ono win handily in overtime. It didn't stop things from tting chippy between the superstars. He talked trash. I talked trash back. Ter THA it was just a bunch nonsense that nothing to with the game.an amazing performance by LN tonight. Reporter: So J.R. Smith is stking by H story and said he absoly did know the score but just in those last few ments thoughhey might call a time-out. We shall E. So, controvel call at the end that was overtu. There was a foul on Lebron James. A lot of people talking about that and, again, guys, this is juame one, game two is Ming up on Sunday but a lot of people, you remember, talking T do wet to see this match-upin? There's your proof last night. This is definitely worth watching. Yes, idy it is and how do you think T cavaliers are goto respond after that? You W how king James walked out of that press conference and can understand trustration he must be feeling. Relationship the frustration, right, hored 51 points, a playoffrecord form in his storied career. He putuhose kind of numbers and gave that kin of effort and saw that frustrn. So many memes. Y want T be interstd see memesin trying to say, J.R., go to the basket S it going to trach that kind of efforom him but gave it last night sll came up short. All right, G to have you there for us. Thank U, T.J. As he said that's just game one. Th just gamone. See the Cavs taken the warriors in game two 8:00 P.M. Eastern onabc. To that latest on the nuclear it with north

