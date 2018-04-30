Transcript for WH Correspondents' dinner comedian sparks backlash

Now to all that reaction to the white house correspondents' dinner. President trump blasting the comedian Michelle wolf for her speech. She's being accused of crossing a line with personal shots at members of the president's team. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega has more. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. You know this, the presidential roast here in this town is tradition. It is a mix of politicians, the journalists who cover them throwing a comedian in and can make for awkward moments. This morning many in the city say those jokes this year went too far. Washington's annual black-tie celebration of the first A.M. This morning under fire. In the spotlight comedian Michelle wolf accused of crossing the line. Sarah Sanders right there on stage not laughing. I actually really like Sarah. I think she's very resourceful like she burns facts then uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Like maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's lies. Reporter: In the audience counselor to the president kellyanne Conway stonefaced. All she does is lie. If you don't give her a platform she has nowhere to lie. It's like that old saying, if a tree falls in the woods, how do we get kellyanne under that tree? I'm not suggesting she gets hurt, just stuck. Stuck under a tree. Reporter: The backlash was fierce. What happened last night was an atrocity. Last night was over the line. President trump skipped the night once again weighing in on Twitter calling the night a big boring bust saying the so-called comedian really bombed. He offered his own counterprogramming instead. In a Michigan campaign rally, he vented about everything from Democrats to immigration for an unfitered hour and 15 minutes straight. Is this better than that phony Washington white house correspondents' dinner? Is this more fun? Reporter: And the president is now calling for a major overhaul to the dinner or to even end it altogether. Many say that Sarah Sanders is owed an apology for having to sit there and listen to those jokes while she was on stage, so far from the organizers no apology. The white house correspondents' association, Michael, says the goal of this evening is to celebrate the first amendment and journalist scholarships and Michelle wolf's routine was not in the spirit of that. Thanks, Cecilia. Something to definitely talk about and the conversation won't stop any time soon. Cecilia, thank you very much.

