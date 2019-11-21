Transcript for Wild police chase across airport runway

Now to the wild police chase across an airport runway that was caught on camera. A suspect -- the suspected teen burglar trying to escape an arrest after landing in Oklahoma and David Kerley has the story. Good morning to you, David. Reporter: Good morning, a wild chase indeed, Michael. Take a look at the flight that just landed in Oklahoma City Tuesday and a 16-year-old squeezes between the jetway and the aircraft and jumps down onto the active tarmac and starts running. Workers give chase. Authorities say that the man, the 16-year-old was able to get into a mechanical room and into the terminal and then watch as he drops, you can see from a distance, from the roof of the terminal as his pursuers arrive. His landing didn't go well. He actually broke bones in his legs, taken to the hospital. Why did this all start? Well, the teen was being brought back from Houston to face a felony burglary charge. He went to the hospital. He's in custody. He still faces the charge, guys. Wow. Now you're arrested with broken ankles or legs. Not good. We are following a lot of

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.